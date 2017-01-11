Bobcat volleyball starts season off strong

Written by: Adam Walker

So far this season, the women’s volleyball team has won 10 out of 16 games, setting them up to play in the conference tournament in consecutive seasons. Last year was the team’s first time ever making it to the tournament, and with another year under its belt, the team is ready to go even further than last year.

“We are hosting the tournament this year, so obviously our end goal is to make it to the end of the tournament and win in front of all of our friends and family,” said outside hitter Miller Howard, a senior. “I think that having that home-base support there is really going to help give us the edge we need to win this thing.”

The volleyball program debuted just three years ago in 2013. For many of the seniors on the team, this season is important to them because they are the first class to play all four years on the squad. The team has improved its record every year since 2013, and is currently on track to continue that streak.

“I want to make this season the perfect end to my volleyball career, and with the way our team is playing so far I really think we are going to make that happen,” Howard said.

The past four years have allowed the team to build chemistry and improve as a team. This season, the women are averaging 12.63 kills per set, 18.16 digs per set and 11.84 assists per set, all of which are program highs.

“We’re having a really good year so far. There have definitely been challenges along the way and we know now more than ever before what we need to be working on to improve our game, but we are also extremely confident in our strengths,” said Gretchen Krumdieck, head volleyball coach.

Although the seniors will be leaving after the conclusion of this season, they have complete confidence that the incoming seniors will do a fine job carrying on the team. “They really are the heart of the team. They started the team and the have always been there. It’s going to be weird without them, but it’s up to us now to carry on their legacy,” junior Chandler Ewaldsen said.

The volleyball team will play its next home match on Oct. 19 against USC Aiken at 7 p.m. It is the “Sea of Green” night, where every student-athlete will be wearing a green Georgia College athletics shirt to support the volleyball team. All students are encouraged to come.

(Feature image by: GC Athletics)