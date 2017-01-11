Soccer adds freshman forward midseason

Written by: Steven Walters & Melina Wisecup

Freshman Mary Leigh Amerein decided to come to Georgia College after being recruited by GC women’s soccer coach Hope Clark, even though she did not plan on playing for the Bobcats.

However, in August, Amerein felt the urge to play soccer again and began training for the season. In just her third collegiate game, Amerein scored her first goal for the Bobcats against Georgia Southwestern. “I missed the family,” Amerein said. “The relationships I form last on and off the field are truly irreplaceable.”

She began training with the team for two weeks before she was added to the Bobcat roster, and was required to pass a Cones Fitness Test before playing. She passed the test and played her first match on Sept. 28 against UNC Pembroke.

“Mary Leigh is a remarkable addition to our team,” Clark said. “Her technical strikes are amazing; she brings to our team athleticism, and substantial dedication. She is a true finisher.”

After playing her first few games as a college athlete, Amerein realized how much she missed the game in her life. “Soccer is much more than a game. When I incessantly work on a skill and endure the pain and defeat that goes along with it, acquiring that skill gives me a sense of accomplishment that I cannot find anywhere else,” Amerein said.

Amerein plans to play soccer throughout her college career and is currently studying exercise science with the hopes of one day becoming a physician assistant.

The team will celebrate Senior Day at its next home match on Oct. 22, as they host Young Harris College.