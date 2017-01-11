Women’s basketball team leans on experience

Written by: Jennifer Jacobs

Unlike the men’s youth the Bobcat women’s basketball team is coming into the season with plenty of experience. The women’s team will consist of five seniors, a handful of juniors and seven combined freshmen and sophomores.

Maurice Smith, head coach of the women’s basketball team, is very excited about his five seniors and believes that his team can match their high expectations. “I’m excited for this season. I’m excited for everyone to come together as one,” said senior LaRice Walker, a point guard for the Bobcats.

Alongside Walker are fellow seniors Ellie Fruit, Lindsey Reed, Veronica Ryan and Christina Thomas, all of whom have contributed in a number of victories over the years. The women’s basketball team also signed three transfers over the summer.

Ta’Asia Wright, junior transfer from Atlanta Metro, will bring the team some toughness. Brianna Davis, a junior transfer from Rocky Valley College, was a junior college All-American. The final transfer is Shay Tarver. Tarver transferred from Howard University and is a talented guard who can shoot.

A fourth transfer was signed this semester, Ana Anderson, but after an unfortunate ankle injury, Anderson came to Georgia College as a student from Mercer University and was signed after her ankle was healed. There are three freshmen and a redshirt freshman providing reinforcements for the team this year as well.

“Having experienced workouts before, it makes it easier to tell the freshman that they’ll make it through it,” said forward Sydney Cleveland, a sophomore. Cleveland and Walker agree that the team has a lot to offer, saying that the team goals this year are to make it to the PBC tournament and NCAA tournament.

The bobcat women’s basketball team will begin exhibition play on Oct. 24 at home. Regular season play starts Nov. 18 and 19 in the PBC/CC Crossover tournament in Dahlonega, Georgia., with the first regular season home game on Nov. 30 against Tuskegee at the Centennial Center.

(Feature image by: GC Athletics)